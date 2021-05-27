Letter: Plans for town left me feeling decidedly underwhelmed

I spoke with the council planners during the initial consultation and came away decidedly underwhelmed by the plans.

A cinema! We already have a perfectly good one. A gym! We already have two perfectly good gyms as well.

Family restaurants! Now you are having a laugh – have the planners ever walked down Spring Gardens? Improving the pedestrian route to and from the railway station! We already have a road crossing. A new multi-level car park! We already have one of those too, greatly loved by young car racers.

One reader vents his frustration about plans for Buxton after funding was secured recently.

When I pointed out that shop units in the Spring Gardens Centre have been empty for years, the planners said there was nothing they could do about this.

Then I asked about the possibility of designating cycle ways through the Pavilion Gardens to encourage people to cycle to the town centre. Can’t do, I was told, as the funding just applies to the town centre itself. So, build another car park then!

As I said, decidedly underwhelmed.

Mike Meaton

Buxton

