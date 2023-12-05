In days that reflect abject poverty and suffering amongst many nations of the world, Lockheed Martin has plans to produce a supersonic aircraft that holds only 44 passengers.

A question of right or wrong in a letter this week.

It will fly from London to New York at a maximum speed of 925mph. The enormous cost of this exercise would feed and give comfort to millions of displaced people.

However only the very wealthy will be able to enjoy the ride. Do we have our values wrong?

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

