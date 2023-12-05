News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING

Letter: Plans for new aircraft make me think values are all wrong

In days that reflect abject poverty and suffering amongst many nations of the world, Lockheed Martin has plans to produce a supersonic aircraft that holds only 44 passengers.
By Alan Armstrong
Published 5th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 16:06 GMT
A question of right or wrong in a letter this week.A question of right or wrong in a letter this week.
A question of right or wrong in a letter this week.

It will fly from London to New York at a maximum speed of 925mph. The enormous cost of this exercise would feed and give comfort to millions of displaced people.

However only the very wealthy will be able to enjoy the ride. Do we have our values wrong?

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. I have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.

Related topics:Lockheed MartinLondonNew York