The recitals are played on the Broadwood piano in the United Reformed Church, at 2pm, by musicians from the RNCM, and the next recital is 2pm on Thursday, May 12. The one after that is May 26.

Do come along. Best value in town at £5!

Chris Walters

Piano recitals are taking place in May at the United Reformed Church.

Buxton

