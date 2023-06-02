The archives contain a significant number of photos of the station and we have timetables and other information which will also be on display.

One piece of information we are short of is about the station masters from 1939, when we know Edward William Miles was in post, until 1962, when we know that William Clarke held the position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He remained in post until 1966 when the role was amalgamated with the area manager's post based in Matlock.

A reader is asking for photos of the old station masters at Bakewell Station.

If any readers can fill the gap or have photos of any of the station masters and staff at the station I would be very interested to hear from them via [email protected]

Mick Bond

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.