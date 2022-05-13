The alternative could be a £10,000 journey to Dignitas in Switzerland or taking their own lives.

Safeguards would be the approval of two doctors and two high court judges (eg to prevent pressure from relatives).

Similar laws in many places (Oregon since 1997) are now working successfully.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dignity in Dying is trying to get a law passed to allow people who are suffering to end their lives legally.

At the moment, Dignity in Dying is trying to get 100,000 signatures on a petition for a free debate in Parliament, as previous attempts at legal change have been blocked by wrecking amendments or filibustering.

To sign this petition online, you need to go to: https://parliament.dignityindying.org.uk/petition and click on "Petition to legalise assisted dying for terminally-ill...."

So far more than 83.000 have signed.

The deadline to sign the petition by is June 30, 2022.

In the hope of your support...

Pat Thompson

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.