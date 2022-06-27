Pauline Bell was moaning that Boris Johnson is still in power even though a massive 1,000 people signed a petition against him. What about the thousands that didn't?

A.Girlolami was moaning about the Northern Ireland Protocol that the EU forced us to sign to get Brexit, and then moaning about moving refugees (economic migrants) to Rwanda, which doesn't break any international law apart from the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights), which only stands up for criminals in my view.

Mr J Smith

One reader is sick of people complaining about the country's current situation and the behaviour of the Prime Minister

New Mills

