How long do the children and innocent people of Gaza have to suffer before our government calls for a ceasefire?

What the Israeli government is doing now in Gaza can never be justified as self-defence.Not every Palestinian, or Moslem for that matter, is an Islamist as not every Jew is a Zionist.

Can I also point out that not all those who condemn the actions of the Israeli government are antisemitic.MP Robert Largan’s call to deprive us of our freedom to express ourselves, both in speech and peaceful demonstrations, in a free and democratic country, should continue to be ignored by our legislators.

Farouk Kardahji

"MP Robert Largan’s call to deprive us of our freedom to express ourselves, both in speech and peaceful demonstrations, in a free and democratic country, should continue to be ignored by our legislators", says a reader.

Derbyshire

