In September, the Government announced that the triple lock on pension increases would not apply next year because, it argued, the increase would be too large.

However, since then, prices and energy costs in particular have risen sharply. This Conservative Government and its MPs had a chance to revise that decision in a vote.

They chose not to do so. As it is, the three per cent increase next year will be less than half what it would have been if the triple lock had still been applied.

"This Government is not treating older poorer people fairly, here in High Peak or elsewhere", says one reader.

Meanwhile, in spite of the jump in energy prices, the Winter Fuel Allowances received by some 20,000 pensioners in High Peak each year remain at levels that have not been increased for a decade.

This Government is not treating older poorer people fairly, here in High Peak or elsewhere.

Paul Beers

Buxton

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.