Letter: Pension must be above breadline so we can enjoy our lives a little when we retire

A recent headline in 'The i': 'State pension age may rise to 68 sooner to pay for the Triple Lock pledge.'

People need to join in with the National Pensioners Convention campaign, '68 is too late.'The Triple Lock granted by the 2011 Pensions Act has meant the Government has been more reluctant in other areas to help older people, such as the Waspi women suffering.Jeremy Hunt made the cuts in National Insurance. Was this wise?

Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe has advocated a cap on pension spending of six per cent of GNP, which would force the pension age up again to 69.The proposed age rises are currently set at 67 by 2028 and rising to 68 in 2044.

Poor social conditions and more people suffering below or near the poverty line mean we have a reducing life expectancy in the UK.Workers and all families who, at the moment, are in their 30s and 40s, see the pension as a long way away, but will they make it to that age, an age that is continually rising?People need to lobby their MPs now and make any government aware that the pension is everybody's future, and it needs to be above the breadline so we can enjoy our lives a little when we retire.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

