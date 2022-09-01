Letter: Pay for it or we lose it
I feel that folk who are pushing for a windfall tax on gas suppliers misunderstand the situation.
It is the gas producers that are making the extra money.
About half our gas comes from the North Sea so, in theory, that could be a target but a third comes from Norway and most of the rest from Middle East countries like Qatar.
Any attempt to get money from them would simply mean they would stop the supply and sell to someone else.
Most Popular
-
1
Police bid to trace pair after spate of vandalism and fires close to popular Peak District trail
-
2
Buxton care home holds double weekend celebration as two residents turn 100
-
3
Firefighters slam Derbyshire campers who left two fires unattended – at same Peak District spot where huge blaze broke out
-
4
Urgent plea for volunteers to come forward and save New Mills lantern parade
-
5
Thousands of visitors welcome back Hope Show after pandemic pause
In fact Norway has already hinted that it might reduce supplies.
Security of supply is surely more important than what we pay for it, as painful as that is.
Norman Groocock
Bakewell
To view another letter from our website click here
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you