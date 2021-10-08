Letter: Pavilion Gardens are just brilliant

I was one of the many who doubted the wisdom of allowing a private company to run The Gardens. How wrong I was.

The children’s play areas are brilliant, there are boats on the lake again and they even allow anglers to use the island.

Of course there is a lot of Canada geese and they poo, but the winter rains will wash it away and in the spring we will see the flower beds full of colour again.

Last week's letter about the state Canada geese have made of The Pavilion Gardens has sparked a swift response.

To suggest that the gardens are a disgrace because the seats and railings are not clean enough is silly.

Bryan Fell

Buxton

