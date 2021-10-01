Letter: Pavilion Gardens are in quite a state

It is overrun by Canada geese, with their poo over some of the paths, which now require a thorough cleaning.

The once very presentable garden seats are filthy and require cleaning and painting. All of the metal railings are covered in green algae and require cleaning, as do the ponds which have much debris and feathers floating in clumps on them.

Whoever is responsible for the operation of the gardens, should be replaced ASAP.

Canada geese have made a mess of The Pavilion Gardens, says one reader.

Norman Torkington

Buxton

