Letter: Patients would still be best advised to opt out of sharing their records

But they do not seem to have done much to publicise their intentions, or the method for patients to opt out.

This would have given the public an additional opportunity to understand the implications of the proposed system, ‘General Practice Data for Planning and Research’ (GPDPR).

Unless we see a major publicity initiative, nothing will have fundamentally changed.

Patients would be well advised to consider opting out, otherwise personal data is at risk of falling into the hands of not only the operators of the GPDPR system, but also ‘big tech’ companies.

Another worrying feature is the amount of extra work the process places on general practices, already struggling to maintain good care while complying with shielding patients from infection.

Dr Susan Read and Dr Ian Bowns

Buxton

