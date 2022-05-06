Letter: Partygate was still a crime regardless of what some think

The logic of your correspondent’s position (Letters in the Buxton Advertiser, PH Siddall, Thursday, April 28, ‘Concentrate on big issues’) is that it would be okay for me to burgle a house, so long as the person next door was being murdered at the time.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:30 pm

Most of us would, I hope, take a more absolutist view that a crime is a crime is a crime.

Tony Parsons

Buxton

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

A response to a recent letter about Partygate.

For the original Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

PartygateBuxton Advertiser