Most of us would, I hope, take a more absolutist view that a crime is a crime is a crime.
Tony Parsons
Buxton
For the original Buxton Advertiser letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you