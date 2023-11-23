Letter: Parking charge increase is another nail in coffin for town centre

It is not a clever move to more than double the cost of parking for half an hour in ALL the council’s car parks!

Shame on you all for being so greedy. It seems to me to be another step to kill off the town centre and any surviving small businesses.

Roy Shorrock

Derbyshire

