Letter: Parked cars spoil view of The Crescent

I was under the impression this was not going to be permitted.

Whilst I can understand some guests may need to briefly park to unload luggage etc, it is evident that many are parked there for lengthy periods of time.

After such a successful reopening of our Grade One-listed building, it is a shame the whole vista of the frontage is being spoilt by stationary vehicles.

A reader is disappointed that cars are allowed to park outside the newly restored Crescent.

I suspect I am not the only resident of Buxton who feels this way.

Our town is already jammed with parked cars, which are often overflowing onto the pavements.

It would be nice to have this small, but important, area free of this eyesore.

Colin Wells

Buxton

