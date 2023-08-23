Letter: Our NHS needs and deserves more than just gimmicks from the Government

What was the point of ‘NHS Week’? Was it to create a smokescreen to disguise the fact that the Government’s new promises are, in fact, quite a roll-back from previous promises?

In January, £1 billion was promised for 5,000 more beds this winter. That has now shrunk to £250 million for 900 beds by next spring.

There is also no funding for more staff. Spreading the existing staff around a greater number of beds is not a recipe for better treatment.Twelve thousand beds have disappeared from the NHS since 2010 – you can see why shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, called the announcement a sticking plaster.The UK has half the number of hospital beds per capita than the EU average. Germany has three times our number.

One third of the diagnostic centres intended to reduce the backlog of patients waiting for tests have not even opened.Waiting lists have never been higher while NHS staff are undervalued and likely to leave the service.Investment in infrastructure is being cancelled as so many towns know to their cost. Unachievable cancer targets are simply being rearranged.And those of us under 65 will have to source our Covid boosters privately, should we wish to escape an infectious disease which is on the rise again.

'Our NHS needs and deserves more than just gimmicks. It needs a government that values it, that understands it and wants it to work for all of us – patients and staff alike.'

A Girolami