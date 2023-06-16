Letter: Our health service is being steadily destroyed by serial underfunding and neglect

It is a little over ten years since central government funding was withdrawn at a late stage of planning for a similar project which would have put GPs, local hospitals and many other services on one site, then planned near where Aldi is building on the A515.

The current development has been even further advanced with land already purchased and is nevertheless told no funds are available centrally for it.

A Conservative Government is repeating its own history. A decade ago we were told it was ‘austerity’.

A former GP writes of his disappointment in the treatment of our health service.

Our NHS is on its knees, both nationally and locally. The town needs health services delivered from modern, spacious and fit-for-purpose buildings that reflect the 21st century.

When I came to Buxton as a GP in the 1980s, I had to compete with 120 applicants for my job. Since I retired from GP eight years ago, the demand for GP jobs from young doctors has collapsed, and now GP practices struggle to find replacements, never mind the extra doctors and nurses required to meet our rising demand.

Meanwhile GP numbers fall. Provision of health care depends on finding, attracting and keeping good healthcare professionals to replace and augment existing staff. It simply cannot be done without good staff.

Good premises to work from is a major factor in attracting doctors to the town. Young doctors come out of training with heavy debt, facing the cost of living crisis like everyone else.

The prospect of the additional expense of buying or building their own surgeries at today’s costs will deter many from moving to Buxton. I welcome the promise to persevere to seek further funds for the development but have to say this looks like history repeating itself.

Our health service is being steadily destroyed by serial underfunding and neglect. The evening claps in support of our NHS heroes have quickly been forgotten.

If the town is let down again, Buxton people will remember yet another broken promise whenthey next go to the ballot box.

Sean King

Retired Buxton GP