Letter: Our country is in a deplorable state and the Conservatives have little expertise in rectifying that

Norman Groocock painted a very rosy picture of our present Government’s actions over the RAAC concrete concerns in public buildings (Buxton Advertiser letters, September 28).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However he fails to mention that, only months before the last-minute dash to investigate the extent of the problem, just as schools were reopening, this Government and our MP Robert Largan voted to suppress a report on the condition of schools tabled by the Labour opposition (Safety of School Buildings - May 23, 2023). Is it therefore ‘hardly fair to blame this government’ as he says, for its inactivity?

He then continues to expound this partisan view of events by claiming that Gordon Brown ‘practically bankrupted the country’.This is a popular view that overlooks the fact that a country with a sovereign currency cannot go ‘bankrupt’ and that when Labour left office, economic growth had returned to 2.4 per cent per annum – a level that is dreamed of by the present Government.Has he not also noticed that the discredited austerity policy introduced by the Tory-led coalition government, far from rectifying the situation, led to a doubling of our national debt?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our country is in a deplorable state, but the past 13 years have surely shown us that the Conservatives have precious little expertise in rectifying that.

'Our country is in a deplorable state, but the past 13 years have surely shown us that the Conservatives have precious little expertise in rectifying that', says a letter writer this week.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.