Sadly though, it is a case of unwelcome levelling up.

Even the smallest and lightest Christmas card now costs £1.70 to send anywhere outside the UK, even just across the border in Ireland.

Curiously, this pricing came into effect on January 1, 2021. I wonder if that date rings a bell?

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader says Britain has become an international Billy No Mates in the wake of Brexit.

Far from being ‘Global Britain’, we seem to have fenced ourselves in to become an international ‘Billy No Mates’.

Ian Gordon

Kettleshulme

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.