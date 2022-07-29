Letter: Online safety of women and girls deserves to have a higher priority

And I believe that showed a lack of judgement on Mr Largan's part and this was on display again recently in his voting on the Online Security Bill.In a Bill which has generally seen good cross-party working, Labour proposed that any online content that constitutes, encourages or promotes violence against women or girls should be treated in the same way as, what has been defined as. "priority illegal content" such as hate crimes and the more general idea of putting people in fear of violence. Robert Largan voted against this amendment.

With three women a week killed by men; women and girls receiving a disproportionate level of abuse and harm online; and serious and clear wider, 'real life' impacts of such abuse, perhaps Robert Largan could explain to us why, in spite of all of this, he thinks that the safety and wellbeing of women and girls and their protection from online violence and abuse doesn't deserve a higher priority.

Rachel Purchase

Women and girls receive a disproportionate level of abuse and harm online, says a reader.

