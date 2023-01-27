In his world, a benign, efficient Government committed to so-called ‘levelling up’ is pouring millions into local areas. There is no mention in his article of the disastrous impact over the last 12 years of the Government’s austerity policies, which year-on-year have taken billions from all aspects of the public sector.

School funding reduced by £1,000 per pupil; NHS funding increases half what they had been under the previous Government; Sure Start scrapped; funding for the national park, which he claims to champion, slashed; the Environment Agency funding so reduced that they are incapable of effectively working to improve the ecological health of our rivers. The list goes on. It’s hard to name anything which is better than it was 12 years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And during all this time, the pay increases of public sector workers have lagged behind inflation so that most of them are ten to 20 per cent worse off in real terms – hence the scandal of millions of vital dedicated staff leaving the public sector for jobs in private companies.

A letter this week about High Peak MP Robert Largan's column from January 5.

A few million pounds of investment are welcome, but the reality is of a hollowed-out, failing public sector.

We acknowledge Mr Largan is a hard-working MP. However an apology for what his Government has brought about, and an acknowledgement of the real state of the country, would be welcome.

Mary and Mike Monaghan

Buxton

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.