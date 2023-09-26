Letter: Nothing works in this country because the Government is not investing
How many times have you heard them refer to ‘value for money’ or ‘efficiency savings’ that are not efficient and don’t save money. ‘Cheapskate’ is a more accurate term.We’ve seen the results. Nothing works properly. Grenfell Tower burns; we have roofs in public buildings that are liable to collapse after 30 years.The Conservatives are not responsible for building all of the latter, but have blocked their replacement.Everyone knows it costs more to rectify mistakes than to do things properly in the first case. Clearly we need to do things better.The Conservatives’ answer is ‘tax cuts before the election’. What they mean is tax cuts for the well-off to buy second homes abroad or shift their assets out of this country. And to spend less on improving people’s lives.
The Prime Minister’s latest wheeze is to go back on our commitment to fighting climate change. He thinks that this will win votes.What will have encouraged him in this was his observation during the Brexit campaign that many people can be hoodwinked into voting against their children’s and grandchildren’s long-term interests.Ask them what they think about this. Better still allow votes at 16 so that young people can actually have a say on their own futures.If you vote, people listen. If you don’t or can’t, you will be ignored.
John Morrissey
Belper