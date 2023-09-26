Letter: Nothing works in this country because the Government is not investing

How many times have you heard them refer to ‘value for money’ or ‘efficiency savings’ that are not efficient and don’t save money. ‘Cheapskate’ is a more accurate term.We’ve seen the results. Nothing works properly. Grenfell Tower burns; we have roofs in public buildings that are liable to collapse after 30 years.The Conservatives are not responsible for building all of the latter, but have blocked their replacement.Everyone knows it costs more to rectify mistakes than to do things properly in the first case. Clearly we need to do things better.The Conservatives’ answer is ‘tax cuts before the election’. What they mean is tax cuts for the well-off to buy second homes abroad or shift their assets out of this country. And to spend less on improving people’s lives.