I doubt that many would agree. Inflation fell less than expected recently and the Bank of England still expects the rate to be around five per cent by the end of the year, so not on the way to the 2.9 per cent Mr Largan claims.

Even a lower inflation rate does not mean that we are getting better off, only that we are getting poorer more slowly.

The inflation rate for food has been running at 19 per cent, putting great strain on the finances of less well-off households who spend a higher proportion of their money on food than the average.

A letter this week about MP Robert Largan and the economy.

Mr Largan fails to mention interest rates which are still rising above those caused by the disastrous budget under Ms Truss, causing huge difficulties for those with mortgages.

As for growth, economists are warning that the economy may enter recession next year so no good news there either.

Mr Largan says we are on track to reduce debt but the Office of Budget Responsibility forecasts national debt to continue rising until the year 2026.

All Mr Hunt’s budget did was to reduce the forecast increase in debt.

I wish that things were as Mr Largan claims but they are not.

Martin Willey

Buxton

