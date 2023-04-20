Mr Largan has a strange way of pursuing his stated enthusiasm for working together locally.

He then urges us to vote for Conservative Party candidates. That must be the Conservative Party that implemented Brexit in a way that loads business with paperwork and destabilised politics in Northern Ireland, signed a contract for ferry services with a company with no boats and placed contracts with friends for unsatisfactory medical supplies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That must be the same Conservative Party whose members voted last year to elect Liz Truss as leader of their party and hence Prime Minister.That led to a budget that so spooked the markets that the pound fell in value and interest rates escalated. The Chancellor had to resign, followed by Ms Truss’s own departure, and the reversal of key features of the ill-judged budget.It does not look like a good track record of competence to me.

"Mr Largan has a strange way of pursuing his stated enthusiasm for working together locally", writes reader Martin Willey.

Martin Willey

Buxton

Advertisement

To view another letter from our website click here

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement