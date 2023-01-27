Letter: Not at all happy with Prince Harry
I won’t be buying the new book Prince Harry has written. For him to do this to the Royal Family is scandalous.
Pulling his family to pieces, in the position he is in, it should be kept between themselves, not aired in public.
Brenda Wilkinson
