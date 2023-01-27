News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Not at all happy with Prince Harry

I won’t be buying the new book Prince Harry has written. For him to do this to the Royal Family is scandalous.

By Brenda Wilkinson
3 minutes ago

Pulling his family to pieces, in the position he is in, it should be kept between themselves, not aired in public.

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

A reader feels that the Royals' private life should be kept between themselves, not aired in public.
