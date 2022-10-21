Whilst it was entirely predictable that electing a Prime Minister a few years back, whose only discernible talent was telling fairy stories would not end well, few of us could have imagined that our once respected country would be reduced to such a state.

Our current Prime Minister (I am writing this on Monday morning) has abandoned her flagship policy on which she was elected by an underwhelming majority of the Conservative Party membership and has now abdicated responsibility in favour of a newly appointed chancellor with no mandate from anywhere.

It is glaringly obvious that this is no way to run a country. Not at any time, but particularly not at a time of extreme economic uncertainty and hardship for so many people.

A reader is embarrassed about the current behaviour of the Conservative Government.

We have an opposition who have been patiently working at solutions to these self-inflicted problems, which although difficult for us all, should not result in foisting a deregulated investment zone on Derbyshire or taxing renewable energy while letting fossil fuel companies keep their unearned profits.

We have heard much in recent years about the ‘will of the people’. Now is surely time to find out what it is.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

