It’s about the feeling of being unable to trust the people who are supposed to be running the country.

Most of all, it’s about the feeling of being let down.

We need a decent and honest Government to guide us through, but these incidents have proven to us that this is something we clearly do not have.

Yes, this is serious and it all rests upon Sue Gray’s full report now, whether or not they get their just desserts.

However, they all seem to have Houdini-like characteristics and I am inclined not to hold my breath.

I guess that we shall see.

Cathy Langan

By email

