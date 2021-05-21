Letter: No easy task for some of us to get into taxis

I’d like to add that if only we could have a frequent, zero carbon, reliable town bus service, we’d leave our cars at home! I’ve approached councillors over this and it’s all ‘under review’.

If I take taxis, I am often thwarted by the height of the sills, some coming up to my knee. I know I’m changing the subject here, but as I’ve grown older and joined the ‘hip replacement generation’, this has become a problem.

Others who suffer likewise, and younger folk with mobility problems, have contacted me.

It usually occurs when I go on holiday and take a taxi from the station because of luggage. I have to go down the taxi rank until I find one I am able to get into! Some with high sills do have a step they can let down, and this works wonderfully.

Can I make a plea for all taxi firms to have low sill vehicles available upon request.

I’d really like to hear of other readers’ experiences.

Felicity Dobson

Burbage

