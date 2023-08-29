News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Nice to see someone has secured a good job in Europe

One of the complaints that we keep hearing about Brexit is the difficulty of obtaining employment in Europe.
By John Bunting
Published 30th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

So it’s good news for Harry Kane, sold for over £100m to a German club and he is playing and scoring within a couple of days.

No problem there then!

John Bunting

'It’s good news for Harry Kane, sold for over £100m to a German club and he is playing and scoring within a couple of days', says a letter writer.'It’s good news for Harry Kane, sold for over £100m to a German club and he is playing and scoring within a couple of days', says a letter writer.
By email

