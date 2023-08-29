One of the complaints that we keep hearing about Brexit is the difficulty of obtaining employment in Europe.

So it’s good news for Harry Kane, sold for over £100m to a German club and he is playing and scoring within a couple of days.

No problem there then!

John Bunting

By email

