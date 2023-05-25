The one thing we can be sure of is that the NHS will not cure them any time soon!

Personal experience is that I contacted my GP surgery last Monday to be told there was no appointment for me that week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I therefore went the next morning to A&E at 5.30am, I was the only person in the waiting room and expected to have very little waiting time, but no, ambulances were constantly arriving and obviously took priority.

A reader has no idea when he is going to be able to be seen for his physio treatment as NHS waiting times get longer.

During my wait, I was moved by the cleaners, who told me they had not had a chance to clean A&E the previous day and the receptionist confirmed it had been standing room only, such was the demand.

When I was eventually seen, I was referred back to my GP and I managed to get a cancellation. The GP told me to book an X-ray and physio. The X-ray was booked for just one week away, but the response from physio was straight out of the Vera Lynn songbook: (We'll meet again), 'don't know where, don't know when'.

Advertisement

If readers have a Tory MP, let them know that the poor state of the NHS must be turned around, after 13 years of Tory policies seemingly to destroy it.

Advertisement

Remember this when the next election comes round.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

Advertisement

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.