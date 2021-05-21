Letter: New town slogan seems to be a missed opportunity

‘Refreshingly’ could be applied to hundreds of UK towns and does nothing to showcase Buxton’s distinct character as a vibrant spa town and cultural centre of the Peak District.

Oh dear, what a missed opportunity!

Doug Colton

Buxton's new town slogan has disappointed a reader.

By email

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.