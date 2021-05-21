Letter: New town slogan seems to be a missed opportunity
The disappointing new town slogan – Refreshingly Buxton – seems to me to just be free advertising for Nestle’s Buxton Water … which uses “refreshing” heavily in its marketing.
‘Refreshingly’ could be applied to hundreds of UK towns and does nothing to showcase Buxton’s distinct character as a vibrant spa town and cultural centre of the Peak District.
Oh dear, what a missed opportunity!
Doug Colton
By email
