The way that the leadership contest has been conducted does not inspire confidence, writes reader Martin Willey.

In fact, what was needed was for the candidates to set out plans to tackle the major challenges the UK currently faces. Where they have addressed the cost of living crisis, the candidates have been vague as to their solutions.

The UK needs schemes to provide significant support, especially for the poorer members of our society to give them some confidence for their future, but that is not the whole story.

Energy prices are forecast to rise much further, but we cannot even be sure of continuity of supply.

Food prices are expected to remain high and we have yet to see how much harvest yields have fallen due to the very dry summer.

Large parts of the UK may be short of water next year unless there is significant rainfall in the winter.

Many small businesses are at risk as they face huge cost increases and falling demand because of the squeeze on incomes.

All of this is happening while the UK needs to continue to play its part in supporting Ukraine and to keep to its commitments on climate change.These are big challenges that lie ahead.

Let us hope that the new Prime Minister recognises them, is honest with us, and has the courage to tackle them. However, the way that the leadership contest has been conducted does not inspire confidence.

Martin Willey

Buxton

