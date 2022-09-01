Letter: New PM needs to recognise the big challenges that lie ahead
The campaigns of the two candidates to become leader of the Conservative Party, and hence the next Prime Minister, have been disappointingly narrow appeals to the priorities of the membership of the Conservative Party.
In fact, what was needed was for the candidates to set out plans to tackle the major challenges the UK currently faces. Where they have addressed the cost of living crisis, the candidates have been vague as to their solutions.
The UK needs schemes to provide significant support, especially for the poorer members of our society to give them some confidence for their future, but that is not the whole story.
Energy prices are forecast to rise much further, but we cannot even be sure of continuity of supply.
Food prices are expected to remain high and we have yet to see how much harvest yields have fallen due to the very dry summer.
Most Popular
-
1
Police bid to trace pair after spate of vandalism and fires close to popular Peak District trail
-
2
Buxton care home holds double weekend celebration as two residents turn 100
-
3
Firefighters slam Derbyshire campers who left two fires unattended – at same Peak District spot where huge blaze broke out
-
4
Urgent plea for volunteers to come forward and save New Mills lantern parade
-
5
Thousands of visitors welcome back Hope Show after pandemic pause
Large parts of the UK may be short of water next year unless there is significant rainfall in the winter.
Many small businesses are at risk as they face huge cost increases and falling demand because of the squeeze on incomes.
All of this is happening while the UK needs to continue to play its part in supporting Ukraine and to keep to its commitments on climate change.These are big challenges that lie ahead.
Let us hope that the new Prime Minister recognises them, is honest with us, and has the courage to tackle them. However, the way that the leadership contest has been conducted does not inspire confidence.
Martin Willey
Buxton
To view another letter from our website click here
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you