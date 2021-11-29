Letter: New homes plan in Dove Holes raises more questions than answers

I could not find minutes or the recording of the High Peak Development Control Committee of November 8, where this decision was made.

So, I am asking my question via The Advertiser:

Whilst the council declared a climate emergency in 2019, why is it unable to secure reasonable, small mitigations when agreeing yet another green field housing development (i.e. a local shop, electric car parking points and the integration of green space)?

A reader wants answers on the new development of 83 houses which has been approved next to the A6 in Dove Holes.

Are the council’s hands really so tied that it cannot make small positive change to development proposals? Are they really so enslaved by the oft cited Local Plan of 2016?

What stopped the suggestions being agreed?

The article suggests that the planning proposal was passed because it fell in line with the Local Plan, but my understanding is that the law allows councils to modify a Local Plan if the proposed change does not materially affect the planning application.

Further, I did find a recording of a recent council meeting in which Coun Greenhalgh says, regarding electric car-charging points, that one way the council can positively influence the provision of these is through the planning process.

So, why haven’t they been able to secure these modest changes for this development?

I thank all councillors who work on our behalf trying to balance difficult decisions. Not easy.

I would like to urge the council to take the opportunity when reviewing the Local Plan (five year review now due?) to recognise the public mood and to put climate action and the environment first.

I believe a biodiversity officer has recently been appointed to the council? It will be interesting to find out if that role is given real teeth or if it becomes another source of hot air.

Finally, it would be really useful, in terms of local understanding and accountability, if the reporting of this decision had explained why the good suggestions could not be incorporated. We really do need a council with vision and commitment to its recognition of the climate change emergency.

Susan Wolton