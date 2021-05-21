Letter: New funding could provide a fresh start for Buxton

I understand the council is also adding more than £4m of its own cash investment and the total will be used to revive Buxton and kickstart its post-Covid recovery.

Councillors Anthony McKeown and Damien Greenhalgh will be leading delivery of the project and it’s good to hear their ambition for the town.

Let’s hope the funding can help the council restore vibrancy to Spring Gardens and create a thriving and pleasant town centre for residents and visitors alike.

A reader is delighted that Buxton has secured government funding.

Anna Girolami

Harpur Hill

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Whilst I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.