We wait for the first accident! Not only is it in a 40mph zone, it is just off the top of the hill, so you cannot see in one direction. You need to run quick. Yes there is a central island but who wants to stand on a small patch with fast cars and wagons speeding past?

Why not extend the path to meet the safer crossing off Foxlow? If they put retail on the site, people will have to cross the road twice to get there, rather than a safe walk on one side of the road.Also why put the path right next to the road? It’s a wide verge, put it next to the wall or the other side, to provide safe walking access to the car-free paths on Foxlow.

Michael Harrop

We wait for the first accident, writes concerned reader Michael Harrop.

Buxton

