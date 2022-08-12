Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they were correct at the height of the pandemic when Boris Johnson was busy getting “the key judgement right on the pandemic”. At the time, the thousands dying in our hospitals and care homes couldn’t get out of bed, let alone make it to a bus to fall under.

Incidentally, deaths involving bus accidents amount to about 0.3 per cent of the total deaths from Covid over the approximately two-year period of the pandemic (www.statista.com), so hardly significant, even if every single one of them had contracted Covid in the previous 28 days.

However, to be more up-to-date, if we take the WHO figures for July 2022, to which I was kindly alerted by Philip Barton, the UK has a death rate 3.4 times the world average and is in the worst performing 13 per cent of countries.

A reader gives an update on a letter previously sent in.

These statistics are not far off those for Brazil (the country of Bolsonaro’s “little flu”) or the US (the country of Trump’s “it will all disappear in the spring” [of 2020]). I rest my case.

Tony Parsons

Buxton

