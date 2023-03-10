I believe he has form for claiming credit for everything good that happens in High Peak, however tenuous or irrelevant his connection, while lambasting High Peak’s Labour borough council for everything bad, again, however detached this is from reality.

He now moves to the international stage, modestly boasting that he played a ‘small role’ in securing The Windsor Framework. Really?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perhaps after the general election, a career at the UN beckons.

A reader feels the Windsor Framework is long overdue.

The Windsor Framework is of course welcome. It is a long overdue easing of some of the problems caused directly by Boris Johnson’s disastrous Brexit, that was supported by Robert Largan and Rishi Sunak.

A responsible government, that put country before party, could have done this deal long ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, better late than never.

And, as Sunak says, Northern Ireland will enjoy the huge benefits of being in the single market, without explaining why the rest of the country cannot.

Unfortunately though, Mr Largan, Brexit is not, as you say, ‘done’.

The egregious retained EU law bill is still working its way through Parliament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, the transitional arrangements in multiple sectors from fisheries to financial services to chemicals will have to be revisited, as they expire with a review of the whole Trade and Co-operation Agreement in 2025.

Managing all this, and our ongoing relationship with our nearest neighbour and biggest trading partner, will require the kind of statecraft of which this Tory Government has repeatedly shown itself to be incapable.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

Advertisement

Advertisement

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.