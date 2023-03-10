Well, I have not witnessed this myself, apart from some supermarkets I have visited recently with no tomatoes and cucumbers.

Is this really worth commenting on, I ask myself, as I really do not miss these in winter anyway.

Apart from that, our local farm shop had all the usual vegetables in stock with nothing missing.

I feel there is a touch of fear mongering from some people out there about the supposed lack of food, that has been going on from the start of the pandemic, and people are still ruled by it, to a certain extent.

At one time in the past, we never had summer products in winter, so it’s not the end of the world is it to be without a few of them now, is it?

Look at strawberries for a start: in winter they have no taste at all. In my view, it’s far better to wait for when they are naturally grown in this country.

Mrs Thomas

By email

