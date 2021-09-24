Letter: My point still stands about mass immigration

Responding to his points:

1. Much of humankind has practised slavery’s wicked trade since history began. Currently you can buy slaves on open-air markets in Libya. Britain joined in the early 1600s, and banned it (and on the high seas) two centuries later - under pressure from its Christians.

2. The Nazis’ constant justification of their concentration camps was to cite ours during the Boer War. We had indeed behaved badly, though not with the intention, scale nor longevity of theirs.

A reader responds to a previous letter about Christianity and mass immigration in this country.

3. Many peoples, alas, have perpetrated genocide.

4. Many cultures have slain by torture persons they supposed demonic. This is an ongoing practice in some parts of the world.

I did not contend the British have been good Christians, only that Christianity influenced them. Yet something has made our land attractive to that majority of people who are tyrannized and poor.

If millions continue to come here we shall be too strapped for resources to share them with stricken areas.

The pro-migrants never declare a ceiling. Will it suffice them to make our population 100, 200 million, a billion?

Peter Scott

Buxton

