Letter: My face mask is staying on for the time being
I think the full lifting of restrictions is stupid and irresponsible. Face masks should still be mandatory in shops and on public transport.
I will still be wearing mine and so will my family.
I fear Boris Johnson will have many deaths on his hands.
He’s been saying all along he's following the science. Well, I reckon he’s not following the science now – he’s following his MPs.
Jean Cook
by email
