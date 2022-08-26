Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few can afford electric cars, nor is there the infrastructure to fuel them, ie. charging points for the UK’s 31.7 million vehicles, the production by green methods of enough electricity to supply them etc.

Likewise across the board now. The eradication of small farms, the monopoly ownership of farming by Bill Gates and big agro-chemical companies, getting people to go vegan and live on plant diets, is not really about making us all ethically better or physically fitter. It means ‘We’ go without meat and cars and all manner of other choices, but ‘They’ become super-rich. You saw it happen with the vaccines.

Have a pandemic, invent a vaccine very quickly, make it mandatory for anyone wanting to go to work, board a plane or enter a restaurant (all this has been imposed in Canada); and Big Pharma, and governments, are then able to clean up at the tills.

The great reset the Davos crew of the World Economic Forum keeps producing does not mean you and I go green. It means we go without – food choices, transport choices, any choices.

The abolition of cash will make the tyranny complete.

This winter, multitudes will be unable to afford food, gas and electricity.

Whether they will step out of doors and bang pots and pans to express delight at being cold and hungry, as they did to serenade our dysfunctional, very badly-run NHS two years ago, is another question.

Peter Scott

Buxton

