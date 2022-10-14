He parroted his new Prime Minister's claim, which was corrected by Martin Lewis, Full Fact, British Gas and many others.

However, he fails to acknowledge how badly people (pensioners and low income household in particular) could be financially affected by trusting his original word.

Also, despite his belated correction, and repeated claim to be standing up for us, it appears we don't deserve an apology.

A letter this week about Robert Largan, High Peak MP.

Jim Medway

Furness Vale

