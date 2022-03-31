On the day the Statement was made, Mr Largan proudly announced on Facebook: "I still need to study the full details of the Chancellor’s statement today but overall, this is a strong package of measures that will make a real difference to people in the High Peak and across the country.

"I am particularly pleased about the VAT cut on energy-saving materials given I wrote to the Chancellor on this point and met with him last week urging him to include this measure in today’s statement.

“It’s a good feeling seeing your policy proposals getting put into practice, especially when you know it will help lots of people!"

A letter this week about High Peak MP Robert Largan's analysis of the Chancellor's Spring Statement looks into solar panels, among other topics.

Within hours, the Chancellor's support measures were being decried. A day later, every national newspaper, many charities, think tanks and financial experts failed to share Mr Largan's euphoria.

Widespread doubt was cast on the efficacy of the the measures to do enough to lessen the negative impact of what is being called the biggest cost of living crisis for decades.

The economic think tank the Resolution Foundation warned around 1.3 million Britons will be pushed into absolute poverty by the cost of living squeeze.

Nothing was done to help the poorest, most vulnerable people who are already struggling, welfare benefits will be outstripped by inflation which is expected to peak close to nine per cent this year.

The offer of zero-VAT rating for green home improvements, including the installation of solar panels and heat pumps, fell far short of the immediate help sought by households facing an average £600 leap in domestic gas and electricity bills in April and a further hike of similar magnitude in the autumn.

Justina Miltienyte, energy policy expert at Uswitch, said the VAT cut threatens to widen the gap between “those that have and those that have not”.

“It is good that the Government is thinking about energy efficiency, but removing VAT for households who want to purchase solar panels and heat pumps does nothing to help those who cannot afford such measures, and could further widen the gap between those that have and those that have not,” she said.

Well good folk of High Peak, the people with more financial resilience will get a sweetener to install energy efficient measures resulting in lower household bills, others will have to lower their standard of living and appallingly millions will be cold and hungry.

I checked Mr Largan's social media pages before I sent this letter (Sunday at 8.21pm) in case he had revised his opinion in view of the universal outrage caused by the Chancellor's Statement. He had not. But he had found time on Twitter to post: “Ed Miliband, in his own boast, “stopped the rush to war” blocking humanitarian intervention after Assad used chemical weapons. He also handed the Labour Party to Corbyn. Arguably the most consequentially awful leader of the opposition in history. Still on Labour’s front bench…”

Perhaps Mr Largan should show his self-declared independent spirit and willingness to criticise the Government when they get things wrong, instead of posting divisive tweets.

Ruth Pothecary

Buxton