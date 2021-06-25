Letter: MP's and PM's views seem to be at odds to me

Yet his leader Boris Johnson boasted, through the 2019 Queen’s Speech, that Brexit would end freedom of movement once and for all, as that was what the British people wanted.

Mr Largan frequently claims to be independent-minded, but it would be interesting to see how he reconciles these two positions.

Perhaps hypocrisy is second nature to a party whose leader flies by private jet from London to Cornwall to join G7 leaders in lecturing the world about reducing carbon emissions.

Robert Largan claims that one of the benefits of the proposed trade deal with Australia is that “Brits under the age of 35 will be able to travel and work in Australia more freely”, says Ian Hamilton.

Ian Hamilton

Buxton

