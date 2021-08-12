Letter: MP seems to have a short memory

The same day, I read of ‘EU citizens who applied to stay face threat of deportation’ (Observer), and the home affairs select committee raising serious concerns about ‘completely inappropriate’ and ‘shocking conditions’ in Kent holding facilities.Separately, over 50 children’s and refugee charities have written to warn Gavin Williamson about cruel and unlawful treatment of unaccompanied children.

Has our MP also forgotten the Windrush scandal and his Government’s ‘hostile environment’ policies which targeted long established groups with deportation?His column failed to assure us that safe and legal routes to asylum will be improved by his Nationality and Borders Bill, how it will target smugglers rather than the desperate and vulnerable, and also omits mention of the proposed criminalisation of assisting asylum seekers, which has put our heroic RNLI in the news for so controversially saving lives.

Once again, as he talks of compassion, Robert Largan’s voting record demonstrates otherwise; last year he voted to remove rights for unaccompanied children to join their families here, and then voted TWICE to ensure there was no negotiation with the EU that might have helped the plight of these most vulnerable, traumatised and powerless youngsters.

Jim Medway

Furness Vale

