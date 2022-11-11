News you can trust since 1852
Letter: MP needs to stand up for High Peak pensioners

Mr Largan shouts loud and clear about standing up for the people of High Peak. Just remember Derbyshire has one of the highest numbers of pensioners in the country, so will you yet again oppose the triple lock for the second year on the trot?

By Robin Baldry
60 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 1:02pm

So far it is still going to happen, but again I can just imagine triple lock is one big saving for the Government. Our pensioners are the worst paid people of that age in the world.

This time Mr Largan, stand up for the High Peak pensioner and help them for a change.

It’s time you did, or believe me, you are about to lose a lot of senior voters.

A reader calls for the High Peak MP to stand up more for High Peak pensioners.

Robin Baldry

High Peak

