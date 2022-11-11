So far it is still going to happen, but again I can just imagine triple lock is one big saving for the Government. Our pensioners are the worst paid people of that age in the world.

This time Mr Largan, stand up for the High Peak pensioner and help them for a change.

It’s time you did, or believe me, you are about to lose a lot of senior voters.

A reader calls for the High Peak MP to stand up more for High Peak pensioners.

Robin Baldry

High Peak

