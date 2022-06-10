He declares “I will not defend the indefensible”, yet does nothing to attack it or to uphold the defensible either.

He seeks to “assure local residents that I am taking the appropriate action to defend integrity in public life”, but he supports, through his silence and inaction, the corruption and lies perpetrated by this Government ever since Johnson took power.

One vote against the Government on an unwhipped vote, and a few abstentions, do not amount to a rebellion or an independent mind speaking out on behalf of his constituents. Precisely which of the repressive and damaging policies pushed through by this sorry and incompetent Government does he think will benefit us in the High Peak?

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader says MP Robert Largan needs to be more vocal in his views.

Supporting local schemes and initiatives is well and good. But Mr Largan is also our voice in Parliament on national and international issues. With our democracy under attack by its own incumbents, it is time we heard his voice speak out and say what he really thinks.

David Purchase

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.