Can I remind people that he is anything but. He is a Tory MP, representing this Tory Government and all of its anti-democratic and regressive decisions, and has voted with the Government on every issue apart from sewage discharges into rivers and abstaining on the Environment Bill.

If he was truly ‘independent-minded’, he might be doing more to convince the Government, to, say, address the cost of living crisis so High Peak residents don’t have to choose between eating and heating.

Rachel Purchase

A reader says Robert Largan, High Peak MP isn't doing enough about the cost of living crisis.

Buxton

