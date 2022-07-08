Every child should have a decent education so they can access all the opportunities available to them. Unfortunately, Robert Largan’s Parliamentary voting record does not match these fine words.

Can I suggest that correspondent Robert Largan has a quiet word with MP Robert Largan to persuade him that he should change his voting behaviour.

He could start by asking himself why he voted against ensuring that every pupil receives two weeks’ worth of compulsory work experience and individual face-to-face careers guidance on February 21 this year?

"If our MP is truly determined that every child has good opportunities, he would have voted for all these measures, not against them.", says a reader.

Why did MP Robert Largan also vote against the provision of free school meals during the holidays, for the most vulnerable children in our society, on October 21, 2020?

Finally correspondent Robert, if he is really determined, could find out why MP Robert voted to stop the Education Select Committee receiving documents that would have allowed it to scrutinise the awarding of GCSEs, A levels and NVQ qualifications on September 9, 2020, during the first year of the pandemic.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

